Kentucky looking to snap 36-year losing streak at Tennessee

Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws from the pocket in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops does not like to talk about streaks, but there’s a big one on the line this weekend. Kentucky has not won at Tennessee since 1984.

Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats. Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.

“Looking forward to this opportunity with Tennessee," said Mark Stoops. "Very good team, a team that seems to be more physical each year that Jeremy [Pruitt] is there and the way they are recruiting and coaching. They are getting better at each level, they are an improved football team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Kentucky’s offense was wildly inconsistent in Saturday’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats only produced 157 yards. That can’t happen again if the Wildcats have any chance of snapping this 36-year streak on Saturday.

“We have to get things corrected," added Stoops. "We did not play well. We know that and know there are some things we can get fixed. Some things that are easy fixes, some things are difficult, but we have to play as a team and find a way to win.”

Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville is set for noon on the SEC Network. As for that October 24 game against No. 3 Georgia, that’ll be played under the lights at Kroger Field. It will either air at 7:00 on ESPN or 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Also of note, linebacker Jordan Wright and punter Max Duffy have earned SEC Player of the Week honors for their dominant performances against Mississippi State.

