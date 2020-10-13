Knox County Sheriff former fleet manager charged with official misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced their fleet services manager has been charged with official misconduct following an investigation.

Sheriff Tom Spangler placed Fleet Services Manager Ronnie Kidd on administrative leave in May due to a “pending investigation involving Mr. Kidd," according to spokesperson Kimberly Glenn.

The sheriff’s office said Kidd was placed on leave after the sheriff “became aware of inappropriate conduct” and asked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

“There are no words to describe my disappointment. I promised each of you that I would be honest, forthright and transparent when elected. As painful as situations involving allegations of employee misconduct are, it is important for the integrity of the Agency and for the honest, hardworking men and women of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office that I do everything within my power to appropriately handle situations as openly and expeditiously as possible,” Sheriff Spangler said.

Kidd had been with the Sheriff’s office for about 15 years. The role of fleet services is to oversee vehicles and equipment at the sheriff’s office.

Kidd has since retired from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

