Mars to appear at its ‘biggest and brightest’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mars is putting on a show for onlookers in October. For most of the month, Mars will be brighter in the night sky than anything else in its vicinity.

Earth and Mars will be separated by 39 million miles tonight, their closest paring until 2035. On Tuesday night, Mars will be in opposition meaning Earth will be situated directly between Mars and the Sun.

Mars will rise as the sun sets and reach its peak in the night sky at midnight.

If the skies are clear, skywatchers can see the red planet outshine everything else in its region in the sky. The red planet will look much brighter and telescopically, will appear much bigger.

The planet will appear as a bright, pale-orange star just above the horizon, rising through the evening hours. By midnight, Mars will be high in the southern sky and easy to pick out.

