Advertisement

Mars to appear at its ‘biggest and brightest’

Mars will rise as the sun sets and reach its peak in the night sky at midnight.
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest, so go out and take a look!
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest, so go out and take a look!(Source: NASA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mars is putting on a show for onlookers in October. For most of the month, Mars will be brighter in the night sky than anything else in its vicinity.

Earth and Mars will be separated by 39 million miles tonight, their closest paring until 2035. On Tuesday night, Mars will be in opposition meaning Earth will be situated directly between Mars and the Sun.

Mars will rise as the sun sets and reach its peak in the night sky at midnight.

If the skies are clear, skywatchers can see the red planet outshine everything else in its region in the sky. The red planet will look much brighter and telescopically, will appear much bigger.

The planet will appear as a bright, pale-orange star just above the horizon, rising through the evening hours. By midnight, Mars will be high in the southern sky and easy to pick out.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. man ‘confronted and restrained’ by resident while allegedly breaking into apartment

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Bowman was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

What a teal pumpkin means this Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
FARE suggested going to the dollar store and making a separate bowl for kids who might have food allergies.

News

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

News

GM had personal stake in protecting Titans from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jon Robinson hopes people around the NFL understand he has tried to do everything the right way.

News

Tennessee officials investigating fatal shooting by police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The vehicle Jones was driving had been reported stolen, the TBI said.

National

‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCVB Staff
The story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

National

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
A 27-year-old woman is being held in Oklahoma as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of an unborn child. Charges in connection with the pregnant woman's death are pending in Texas.

News

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.