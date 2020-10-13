Advertisement

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

‘Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 25-year-old Nevada man is the first known person in North America to catch coronavirus twice, researchers say.

The findings appear in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

“The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first,” The Lancet reported. “Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct,” meaning it was a different version of the virus, not a continuation of the original infection.

Globally, there are only three other known cases of COVID-19 reinfection that have been published in medical journals.

Scientists are uncertain how much immunity patients infected with coronavirus develop and what the likelihood of reinfection is.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Politics Headlines

Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

National

Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI
It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after the pandemic forced it to postpone from July.

Latest News

News

Gov. Lee to visit Oak Ridge Tuesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Governor Bill Lee is expected to speak at a U.S Department of Energy event in Oak Ridge.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

National Politics

Barrett: Difficult Supreme Court confirmation process worth it

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committe said she's willing to go through the confirmation process because she believes in the rule of law.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.