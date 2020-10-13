Advertisement

Sevierville doctor, patients arrested in scheme to fraudulently obtain painkillers

Two of his patients, Carley Stiles Davis and Christy Anna Stiles were arrested in connection to the investigation.
Michael Webb
Michael Webb(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Sevierville doctor and two of his patients were indicted on fraud charges.

In July 2019, TBI agents began an investigation into allegations that Michael C. Webb, a podiatrist who owns Webb Foot and Ankle Clinic, was using his position to fraudulently obtain controlled substances.

According to TBI, during the investigation, agents determined Webb reportedly entered a scheme with some of his patients in which he wrote them fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and gabapentin in exchange for keeping a portion of the pills for himself.

Two of his patients, Carley Stiles Davis and Christy Anna Stiles were arrested in connection to the investigation. Officials said both women used their TennCare benefits to purchase the pills.

Davis was indicted on eight counts of TennCare fraud and one count of Theft of Services. She is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Sevier County Jail.

Stiles was indicted on 19 counts of TennCare fraud and one count of theft of services. She is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Sevier County Jail.

Webb allegedly presented the Department of Health with fabricated medical records to make the prescriptions appear legitimate. Webb is also accused of billing TennCare for services that were never provided.

A Sevier County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Oct. 5 and charged Webb with two counts of TennCare Fraud, four counts of Prescription Drug Fraud, and one count of Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.

Webb was booked into the Sevier County Jail on Monday and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

