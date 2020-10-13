Tenn. man ‘confronted and restrained’ by resident while allegedly breaking into apartment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson City police said a man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly broke into an apartment and was restrained by a resident.

Police said officers were called to a reported burglary at an apartment on East Chilhowie Avenue.

On the scene of the incident, investigators discovered Jeremy Bowman, 26, reportedly “forced his way into the apartment thinking it belonged to someone else.”

The resident of the home Bowman entered “confronted and restrained” Bowman until police arrived, according to JCPD.

Bowman was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center and being held on a $5,000 bond.

