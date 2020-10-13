Tenn. man pleads guilty having sex with woman and not disclosing HIV status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville man pleaded guilty to having sex with a woman without telling her he was HIV positive, officials said.

WTVF reported that 41-year-old Danny Perry was accused of having sex with multiple women without telling them he had HIV. Investigators said the women are from Tennessee, but some of them are from other Southern states, and they will pursue more charges against Perry if more women come forward.

One of his victims, Marvelyn Brown who is also an HIV awareness advocate, gave a witness testimony against Perry on September 30.

“I got to look him in the eye and I got to tell him yes I have to take seven pills every day of my life, but he did not stop me and I’m not ashamed of who I am and what I have,” said Brown. WTVF reported that, in 2008, Brown wrote a best-selling book called “The Naked Truth.” In it, she refers to a man--now known as Perry--as “Prince Charming.”

“To give a witness testimony 17 years after my diagnosis brought back a lot of emotion,” said Brown, “I was a victim, but now I’m a victor and I got my victory in court and I really hope these other women can too.”

Brown said she met Perry when he was a coach, involved in the Nashville softball recreation leagues. WTVF reported that Perry was accused of infecting a softball league friend. That friend accused Perry of not telling her he had HIV, and when she called him about testing positive in 2016, he acted surprised, even though investigators said he’d been receiving treatment for years.

“I want people to understand that only one count was brought against him,” said Brown, “one count of HIV exposure and it was not me because I’m out of the statute of limitation.”

Private messages from Perry’s Facebook account revealed he had sex with as many as 19 women in the last two years, according to details brought to light in court, WTVF reported.

Perry pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.

