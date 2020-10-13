Tennessee looks to keep 36-year winning streak against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKYT) - The Tennessee Vols have defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium for the past 36 years. Kentucky has not secured a win in Knoxville since 1984.

Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats. Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville, WKYT reported.

“Looking forward to this opportunity with Tennessee,” said Mark Stoops. “Very good team, a team that seems to be more physical each year that Jeremy [Pruitt] is there and the way they are recruiting and coaching. They are getting better at each level, they are an improved football team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Coach Pruitt said Kentucky could very easily be 3-0.

"They’ve been one of the best in our conference the last few years.

Kentucky beat Mississippi State 24-2 on Saturday.

The Vols were dominated by Georgia Saturday, 21-44.

The showdown is set to kick off at noon on the SEC Network on Saturday.

