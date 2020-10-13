Titans report no new COVID-19 cases, game against Bills to continue as scheduled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans reported no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of tonight’s game, according to the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on WVLT.

The team reportedly held a walkthrough practice on Monday ahead of the game. The team had to shut down its facility again after a staff member tested positive on Sunday.

The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed last week due to the outbreak among the team. The game will now take place on Oct. 25.

