Titans report no new COVID-19 cases, game against Bills to continue as scheduled

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on WVLT.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammate Ryan Tannehill, right, after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammate Ryan Tannehill, right, after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans reported no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of tonight’s game, according to the NFL.

The team reportedly held a walkthrough practice on Monday ahead of the game. The team had to shut down its facility again after a staff member tested positive on Sunday.

The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed last week due to the outbreak among the team. The game will now take place on Oct. 25.

