Advertisement

UT launches free webinar series to help businesses during the pandemic

The webinar will begin on Oct. 27 and end on Nov. 19. The sessions will happen and Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and last 60 to 90 minutes.
A person types on a computer.
A person types on a computer.(Tony Zyber/ABC12)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee collaborated with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Manufacturers Associated and Alliance for Better Nonprofits to created a series for businesses and nonprofits geared toward tackling common issues faced during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar will begin on Oct. 27 and end on Nov. 19. The sessions will happen and Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and last 60 to 90 minutes.

The sessions are free, but individuals are required to register in advance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Verizon provides $50,000 for ‘Zoom Rooms’ at Roane State

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Zoom room at the Knox County campus is expected to help provide more healthcare education courses to assist rural EMS providers with meeting licensure renewal requirements.

News

Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

News

Tennessee looks to keep 36-year winning streak against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium alive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats.

News

Jackson Ave. construction expected to be complete by December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

Latest News

News

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee involved in plot to steal Bentley, says DA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The sheriff’s office said Kidd was placed on leave after the sheriff “became aware of inappropriate conduct” and asked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

News

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.