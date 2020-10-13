UT launches free webinar series to help businesses during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee collaborated with the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Manufacturers Associated and Alliance for Better Nonprofits to created a series for businesses and nonprofits geared toward tackling common issues faced during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar will begin on Oct. 27 and end on Nov. 19. The sessions will happen and Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and last 60 to 90 minutes.

The sessions are free, but individuals are required to register in advance.

