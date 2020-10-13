Advertisement

Verizon provides $50,000 for ‘Zoom Rooms’ at Roane State

The Zoom room at the Knox County campus is expected to help provide more healthcare education courses to assist rural EMS providers with meeting licensure renewal requirements.
The new Zoom rooms will allow Roane State to expand learning opportunities.
The new Zoom rooms will allow Roane State to expand learning opportunities.(Roane State Community College)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College received $50,000 from Verizon as a part of the “ZOOMING Our Way Into Education” grant.

The grant will find new Zoom rooms at Roane State’s Cumberland, Roane, Oak Ridge and Knox County campuses.

The Zoom rooms will allow students to expand learning opportunities, including online training for students during the pandemic.

School officials said the availability of Zoom technology will allow the classroom experience to be delivered to students remotely if they are unable to come to campus due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is particularly important to our nursing program classes,” explained Dr. Patricia Jenkins, Dean of Health Sciences at Roane State. “These courses can be very hands-on and the classroom discussions create a rich learning environment. This technology will allow students to still be active participants in class even when they are not able to attend in person.”

The Zoom room at the Knox County campus is expected to help provide more healthcare education courses to assist rural EMS providers with meeting licensure renewal requirements.

“By making renewal opportunities available virtually, we can help EMS providers meet critical needs where staffing is already limited,” said Kirk Harris, Director of RSCC’s Center for Health Sciences. “It will also cut down the travel time and costs. Participants in these classes will be able to access all of the required hours of classes via Zoom.”

The rooms at the Cumberland County campuses will help provide unique courses to entrepreneur and small business clients through the Cumberland Business Incubator.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT launches free webinar series to help businesses during the pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The webinar will begin on Oct. 27 and end on Nov. 19. The sessions will happen and Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays and last 60 to 90 minutes.

News

Dolly Parton discusses her most iconic outfits over the decades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton said she has never thought of herself as being fashionable.

News

Tennessee looks to keep 36-year winning streak against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium alive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats.

News

Jackson Ave. construction expected to be complete by December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The new ramps that will connect Jackson Avenue and Gay Street in the Old City are expected to be completed by Dec. 8.

Latest News

News

Fake nurse to report to West Virginia prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Woman who posed as nurse without credentials ordered to report to West Virginia prison.

News

Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee involved in plot to steal Bentley, says DA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The sheriff’s office said Kidd was placed on leave after the sheriff “became aware of inappropriate conduct” and asked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into it.

WVLT

Coldest air of the fall arrives this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
You might be enjoying the short-sleeve weather this week, but you’ll be searching for that heavier jacket as early as Friday.

News

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Knox County Tuesday.

News

Free virtual legal clinic aims to help victims of domestic violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The virtual clinic will be held on Oct. 27 and 28 in an effort to serve those who need assistance, without the potential hazards of an in-person clinic.

News

Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Business experts will share best practices for optimizing small businesses in Tennessee.