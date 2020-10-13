Verizon provides $50,000 for ‘Zoom Rooms’ at Roane State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College received $50,000 from Verizon as a part of the “ZOOMING Our Way Into Education” grant.

The grant will find new Zoom rooms at Roane State’s Cumberland, Roane, Oak Ridge and Knox County campuses.

The Zoom rooms will allow students to expand learning opportunities, including online training for students during the pandemic.

School officials said the availability of Zoom technology will allow the classroom experience to be delivered to students remotely if they are unable to come to campus due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is particularly important to our nursing program classes,” explained Dr. Patricia Jenkins, Dean of Health Sciences at Roane State. “These courses can be very hands-on and the classroom discussions create a rich learning environment. This technology will allow students to still be active participants in class even when they are not able to attend in person.”

The Zoom room at the Knox County campus is expected to help provide more healthcare education courses to assist rural EMS providers with meeting licensure renewal requirements.

“By making renewal opportunities available virtually, we can help EMS providers meet critical needs where staffing is already limited,” said Kirk Harris, Director of RSCC’s Center for Health Sciences. “It will also cut down the travel time and costs. Participants in these classes will be able to access all of the required hours of classes via Zoom.”

The rooms at the Cumberland County campuses will help provide unique courses to entrepreneur and small business clients through the Cumberland Business Incubator.

