Webinar series to help Tenn. businesses recover from pandemic strain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is offering a special webinar series to help Tennessee business bounce back from strain caused by the pandemic.

“The University of Tennessee exists to serve the people of Tennessee,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “By sharing best practices alongside the Tennessee Chamber, the Alliance for Better Nonprofits and numerous industry experts across the state, our small businesses and nonprofits will gain valuable knowledge and expertise for common problems we are all facing due to the pandemic.”

The webinar series will include helpful information about:

Supporting employees' mental health needs

Managing and leading remote workers and teams

Accessing technology for successful teleworking

Reopening operations while ensuring safety, maintaining profitability and exceeding customer expectations

Maximizing engagement with social media and storytelling strategies

Communicating with employees and/or customers in a pandemic

Creating impactful virtual experiences that enable networking and fundraising

Rethinking business models with creativity and innovation

Understanding the financial impact and forecasting the economic outlook

“The disruption and challenges the pandemic has caused cuts across all sectors in Tennesseans' professional and personal lives, so we are proud to partner on this series to support industry and organizational leaders across the state,” said Jared Bigham, senior advisor on workforce & rural initiatives for the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “ABN is proud to partner with the University, the Tennessee Chamber and the Manufacturers Association to assist our business and nonprofit communities address the issues that have arisen as a result of the pandemic,” said Jerry Askew, president of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits. “We believe Tennessee has an abundance of resources that can be brought to bear on our collective challenges, and we are grateful to be able help connect these resources with those who need them most.” Webinar sessions include:

To learn more about the series and register for sessions, please visit webinars.tennessee.edu.

