What a teal pumpkin means this Halloween

FARE suggested going to the dollar store and making a separate bowl for kids who might have food allergies.
(KVLY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With trick-or-treating night quickly approaching there will be another color among the sea of orange pumpkins. Blue or teal pumpkins are showing up on front doors.

Many households are placing blue or teal pumpkins on their front porch as a part of the Teal Pumpkin Project founded by Food Allergy Research & Education.

The project is an opportunity to raise awareness of food allergies and promote inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season.

To participate, households who plan to pass out non-food goodies are asked to paint a pumpkin teal and place it on their front porch or a print a Teal Pumpkin Project sign and place it on their front porch.

People can add your house to the Teal Pumpkin Project map so that families in their neighborhood know that they are a Teal Pumpkin Project supporter and they can collect a safe treat from your home on Halloween.

FARE also recommends families managing food allergies keep the following safety tips in mind:

  • Enforce a “no eating while trick-or-treating” rule, so that you have time to review all food labels.
  • Avoid candy and treats that do not have an ingredient label.
  • Always have an epinephrine auto-injector available, if prescribed.
  • Keep in mind that the mini-size, fun-size, or bite-size version of candy may contain different ingredients than their full-size counterparts. Make no assumptions, and read all labels carefully.
  • Keep the emphasis on the fun, rather than the candy.
  • Remember that a candy that has been safe for your child in the past may now have different ingredients. Read the label every time.

