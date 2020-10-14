Advertisement

GSMNP looking for volunteers during ‘Smokies Service Days’

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff.
Each experience provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to help care for park campgrounds, historic buildings, and natural resources.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking for people to volunteer as a part of the Smokies Service Days.

GSMNP staff will lead several hands-on single-day volunteer opportunities across the park on Oct. 24-Nov. 21.

The volunteer program will help complete needed work across the park. Officials said the opportunity is ideal for families, visitors, students, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules, and individuals seeking to fulfill community service requirements.

Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages and skills, though some may have age restrictions. Volunteer projects will last for approximately two to four hours on Saturdays mornings.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff.

Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and are advised to bring water, snacks, and a bagged lunch. The number of volunteers for each project is limited, due to COVID-19 safety measures,

To register email the project coordinator, Madison Ficca at madison_ficca@partner.nps.gov with the subject line ‘SSD Registration.’

Volunteers are needed for the following dates:

October 24: Green Thumb Gardening

Oconaluftee Visitor Center (NC)

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 15+

October 31: “The Deep Creep” Litter Clean-Up

Deep Creek Picnic Area (NC)

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

All Ages Welcome

November 7: Historic Landscape Management in Daisy Town

Elkmont (TN)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 15+

November 14: Vegetation Management at Historic Voorheis Estate

Twin Creeks Science Center (TN)

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ages 12+

November 21: Campground Clean-Up

Smokemont Campground (NC)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Ages 10+

