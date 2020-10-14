Advertisement

Health board extends Knox Co. bar curfew through Nov. 30

The curfew has been extended until the end of November.
(Megan Vanselow)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Tuesday night’s Knox County Board of Health meeting, the board voted to extend the county’s bar curfew until the end of the month.

LIVE: Knox County Board of Health meets as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The curfew will now expire on Nov. 30.

Dr. Martha Buchannan said even though data doesn’t show a rise in cases from bars and restaurants, research points to keeping the curfew in place out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate the spread of the virus

Under the mandate, all Knox County bars must close at 11 p.m.

The board passed the motion in a 8-1 vote, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting ‘no’.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County land development
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief attends Sevierville groundbreaking on 200-acre development
Ryan Helton Kuhn
Tenn. man convicted of murder in two overdose deaths
Owner Brant Williams explained this was one of the most popular semi-automatic firearm rounds
Ammunition sales skyrocket in East Tennessee
Investigators have issued a warrant for Bolden’s arrest.
KPD identifies suspect at large in East Knoxville homicide
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21, 2019 - Sinclair Larson of the Tennessee Volunteers during the Day Two...
Former Lady Vol All-American swimmer struck by car while walking her dog

Latest News

Apprenticeship prepares Maryville High senior for his future
FILE - (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Ring recalls 350,000 security cameras due to potential fire hazard
Pexels / MGN
Equipment failure at Sevier Co. Electric cuts power to more than 8,400
Aysa Branch crowned Miss USA 2020
Mississippi woman wins Miss USA