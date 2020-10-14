Health board extends Knox Co. bar curfew through Nov. 30
The curfew has been extended until the end of November.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Tuesday night’s Knox County Board of Health meeting, the board voted to extend the county’s bar curfew until the end of the month.
The curfew will now expire on Nov. 30.
Dr. Martha Buchannan said even though data doesn’t show a rise in cases from bars and restaurants, research points to keeping the curfew in place out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate the spread of the virus
Under the mandate, all Knox County bars must close at 11 p.m.
The board passed the motion in a 8-1 vote, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs voting ‘no’.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.