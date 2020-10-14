Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of beating 2-year-old to death

By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville man was charged with criminal homicide following the death of a 2-year-old according to investigators.

Rozelle Westmoreland was arrested Tuesday night and held without bond.

On Friday, Nashville police and fire officials were called to a home where a 2-year-old boy was found unconscious. Officials transported the child to Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, doctors said the toddler suffered significant injuries including two skull fractures, nine rib fractures and severe internal injuries. The child also had a lacerated liver and lung.

Doctors confirmed the child died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators arrested Westmoreland on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. During an interview, Westmoreland admitted to beating the child. Westmoreland reportedly said he was angered by the child’s whining.

Police said Westmoreland admitted to “numerous strikes to the juvenile victim’s head, torso, and admitted to forcefully pushing the child into the side of a bathtub.”

According to reports, Westmoreland said he picked the child up, dressed him and placed him in the bed. The suspect then left the home, despite the child’s troubled breathing.

Officials said Westmoreland was on probation for a 2016 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

