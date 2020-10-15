19-year-old teacher charged after pinching preschoolers, NC police say

KING, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) — A preschool teacher was arrested on child abuse charges, North Carolina police said.

WFMY reported that Elizabeth Mills, 19, was charged with three counts of child abuse and three counts of assault on a child under 12.

The King Police Department said Mills is a preschool teacher at the Calvary Baptist Church School. Earlier in October, she was accused of pinching preschool children.

According to WFMY, police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.