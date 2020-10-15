Advertisement

Another suspect charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general charged an eighth person Thursday in what authorities have described as a foiled scheme to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with material support of an act of terrorism, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. If convicted, Higgins could get up to 20 years in prison.

Seven men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Federal charges were filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat.

“While the political rhetoric in our nation may at times be divisive, I am encouraged by the united front our law enforcement community has displayed in response to this indescribable act of terror,” Nessel said.

“These were very credible, and very serious threats to our elected officials and the public in general, and the swift actions taken by state and federal authorities this past week are nothing short of heroic.”

In statements and court papers, authorities have alleged that members of two anti-government groups took part in plotting the Whitmer kidnapping and other crimes, although some were charged under federal law and others under state law.

“Wolverine Watchmen members together with another group led by Adam Fox, the ‘Michigan III%ers,’ engaged in planning and training for various acts of violence, including kidnapping politicians and storming the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing,” Michigan State Police detective Sgt. Michael Fink said in an affidavit released Thursday.

The document did not identify officials other than Whitmer who might have been targets for abduction. An FBI agent testified during a federal court hearing this week that Whitmer and Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had been mentioned during a June 6 meeting of groups of extremists from several states, including at least two of the federal defendants.

The affidavit said Higgins assisted four members of the Wolverine Watchmen who took part in surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan. Higgins provided night-vision goggles for the mission, the document said.

“Additionally, he used a mounted digital dash camera located in his vehicle to record the surveillance of the Governor’s home in order to aid in kidnapping plans,” it said.

A federal complaint said the groups cased the property Aug. 29 and the night of Sept. 12, and that the plotters had discussed taking Whitmer to Wisconsin for “trial.”

The state suspects hoped that by attacking the Capitol and law enforcement officers, they would “instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse,” Nessel said.

Higgins was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan, she said.

A spokesman for Nessel said it was uncertain whether Higgins had an attorney. He was being held in the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin. The county district attorney’s office said it wasn’t known when he would appear in court there.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered three of the federal defendants held without bond until trial. A bond hearing for two others — including Fox — was scheduled for Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

___

Flesher reported from Traverse City, Michigan.

___

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

News

“It’s just beautiful:" New affordable housing complex welcomes Gatlinburg residents

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
It’s been a big problem for Sevier County for years, made even worse by the fires of 2016--affordable housing. Now a new complex has opened in Gatlinburg, and it’s full before the grand opening ceremony.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Politics Headlines

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Latest News

News

Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 26 minutes ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

Politics Headlines

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

News

Family displaced, pets killed in North Knoxville house fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The homeowner told officials she smelled something electrical burning then called 911.

National Politics

Democrats are raising more money than Republicans in the election homestretch

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Democratic fundraising outpaced the GOP in the third quarter as Democratic Senate challengers brought in huge sums of cash.

National

Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.