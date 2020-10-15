Are you prepared for an earthquake? Tennessee projected to experience major quake in coming years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is warning Tennesseans to be prepared for an earthquake.

“Earthquakes frequently occur in Tennessee because the state’s eastern and western areas sit along seismic zones where earthquake activity happens more frequently – the East Tennessee Seismic Zone and the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). In 2018, the United States Geological Survey reported 301 earthquakes occurred in Tennessee. While most quakes that occur in Tennessee are small, scientists estimate that there is a 25-40% probability of a M6.0 or greater earthquake occurring in the central U.S. within a 50-year window,” said a social media post from TDCI.

Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation naming October 17 “Earthquake ShakeOut Day,” a special day set aside to help inform Tennessee of what to do in case of a major earthquake.

Anyone experiencing an earthquake is encouraged to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On."

TDCI encouraged Tennesseeans to look into earthquake insurance coverage.

Learn more about how to make an earthquake action plan on the ShakeOut Day website.

