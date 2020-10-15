Big fall front sends temperatures tumbling Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll make a run at 80 degrees this afternoon, but temperatures will dive 20 degrees behind tonight’s fall front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thursday’s another warm day as sunshine and breezy southwest winds push highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Winds may gust to 20 mph at times, especially along the higher terrain. As the cold front approaches this evening, look for a few scattered clouds and one or two light showers in the Foothills and the Smokies.

That same cold front brings limited rain for the first part of Friday, mostly confined along the mountains. High temperatures will plunge nearly 20 degrees in just one day! Even as the rain and clouds move on later in the day, the damage is already done. We’ll struggle to hit 60 in spots by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re in the upper 30s for the first time since mid May in Knoxville Saturday morning. They may even be in the lower 20s by LeConte and Clingman’s Dome! If you’re a “green thumb," make plans to bring in or cover up your plants on Friday night. And make sure your pets have a nice, warm place to sleep, too!

Your I’m All Vol forecast looks pretty similar to the Missouri game but just a touch cooler. Kickoff temperatures for the match-up against Kentucky will be in the mid 50s. We’ll wrap up the game hovering near 60 degrees. Again, the west stands may be a bit more chilly thanks to that added shade from the press box.

Jackets will be needed for this weekend's game at Neyland. (WVLT)

The weekend as a whole looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs mostly in the 60s.

Next week looks fairly quiet overall with a bit more cloud cover, limited rain chances and highs climbing back into the low to mid 70s.

Chilly air arrives this weekend, but we'll warm up next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.