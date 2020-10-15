Breaking early voting records? Not in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Day two of early voting has drawn to a close, and counties across East Tennessee are beating tallies from 2016.

“I knew it was going to be big I just didn’t realize it was going to be this big. Coming from all the talk all the stuff that’s happening and everything. Voting is what makes America different and it’s very important,” said one Downtown West voter.

The lone exception to beating 2016 numbers is Knox County where midway through day two, nearly one thousand more voters voted early in 2016 than in 2020.

While numbers in counties like Blount, Loudon, and Hamblen Counties are outpacing what was done in 2016, in some places by several hundred.

“It was heartening to me, I thought that was really good. Our first thought was, ‘do we want to do this today’ and then we said ‘heck yeah,’ get in line," said a husband and wife after voting in Bearden.

In Knoxville, however, the storyline points to the fact that many voters may be using the absentee process to vote rather than in person.

In 2016, just more than 5,000 people absentee voted, after day one the number of absentee ballots was already more than 5,000 and just off the total of 2016.

While some voters in Knox County continue to wait in lines that stretch for more than an hour, morale remains high as voters say this election is important for the future.

