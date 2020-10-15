Downtown Knoxville connector ramp to be completed by start of December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve taken a trip to downtown Knoxville, you’ve probably noticed the significant construction happening at the Jackson Ave. ramp near the 100 block of Gay Street.

After a delay and half a million dollars more in funds, Knoxville’s downtown coordinator Rick Emmett says the construction should wrap up in December.

“We’re past all the hard work there as far as unknowns I think at this point we know exactly what we have to do to get finished,” said Emmett.

He says the ramp will look similar to the one before.

The old one was deemed structurally deficient. They are using 100-year-old bricks they saved so it matches the historic feel of downtown Knoxville.

It’s an $8.7 million dollar investment connecting the Old City, the Arts District, and Jackson Ave. businesses.

“It’s been a real connector for many, many years. Eventually, there will be more development right there in that general area. When all that happens it’s gonna be a really cool place to be,” said Emmett.

Even though you can’t drive over the bridge just yet, there are still walking trails for you to walk to the other side.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.