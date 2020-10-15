Four Tennessee cities ranked on list of migraine hotspots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you experience migraines? A list of migraine hotspots released by BestPlaces.net shows Knoxville is among the worst.

According to a study, Knoxville is listed as the fourth-worst hotspot for migraines in the nation.

Nashville is ranked in sixth place, Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol tied for seventh place and Chattanooga came in at number eight.

Cincinnati, Ohio earned the top spot on the list.

Factors considered in the rankings include the number of migraine prescriptions written in the area, lifestyle factors and diet factors and environmental factors that may contribute to making migraines worse.

The top ten locations are:

Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Madison, WI Little Rock-North Little Rock, AR Knoxville, TN St. Louis, MO-IL Nashville, TN Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Chattanooga, TN-GA Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Canton-Massillon, OH

To see the bottom-ranked migraine cities and learn more about the rankings click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.