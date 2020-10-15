Advertisement

Hiwassee College investigated after abrupt closure in 2019, report says

Hiwassee College closed in the summer of 2019, after citing financial instability.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report released by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury sheds some light on the adrupt closure of an East Tennessee college. The comptroller’s office said it launched an investigation at the request of the attorney general due to “questionable transactions.”

Students and staff of the former Hiwassee College were forced out in 2019 when officials, citing financial instability, announced Hiwassee would be closing when the spring semester finished. The college had been operating since 1849.

On March 28, 2019, outside of a closed-door meeting with trustee officials, staff and former Hiwassee president Dr. Robin Tricoli, students chanted “tell us more” and told WVLT News they were “frustrated with the way things have played out.”

According to the report, the board of trustees came to the conclusion that the college’s financial problems were “insurmountable," and they voted to shut it down. After reviewing documents and testimony from July 1, 2016 through September 2, 2019, the comptroller’s office said it found “operating deficiencies related to disbursements, travel reimbursemeents, and the release of restrictions on monetary gifts.”

The report said that college officials did not “adequately review supporting documentation for some disbursements” and said that the former president gave receipts to her assistant to prepare reports. Investigators said the former president approved an expense report in November 2017 and was reimbursed $1,510.77 for lodging and then approved as second report of the same amount in March 2018. She told investigators her assistant mistakenly submitted the same report twice. The report added that the president agreed to refund the amount.

The report also said that college officials didn’t make sure that all provisions were met before funds were released from donor imposed restrictions. From Sept 3 through July 29, 2019, investigators said officials at the college released at least $1,135,170.56 from donor restrictions that did not comply. However, the report continued, “It should be noted that released funds were deposited into the operating account and our review found no indication that the institution failed to use the released funds for the benefit of the college."

The report concluded that board members signaled they had or would correct the deficiencies.

