Knoxville police continues to search for missing 16-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Police asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

Kaitlyn Grubb was last seen on Oct. 8 around 3:20 a.m. leaving her home on the 3500 block of Sevier Avenue. Police said the teen got into a gray Nissan Altima with an unknown man.

Police described Grubb as 5′3″ and 140 pounds with brown eyes and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black shirt, dark sweatpants and Nike shoes.

According to officials, Kaitlyn has several medical conditions that requires medication that she is without.

Anyone who sees the 16-year-old is asked to call 911. Individuals with information concerning her whereabouts are asked to call 865-215-7212.

