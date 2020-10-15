More than 17,000 ballots cast during first two days of early voting period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Polls in Tennessee continue to report long lines during the first week of the early voting period.

According to the Knox County Election Commission, 17,200 Knox County residents cast their ballots during the first two days of early voting. Officials said they have received 6,877 absentee ballots, as of Friday morning.

The totals so far are equal to about 1,000 less than the number of ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Early Voting Turnout by Location:

Carter Senior Center- 474

City-County Building- 675

Knoxville Expo Center- 1031

Downtown West- 1386

Farragut Town Hall- 1116

Halls Recreation Center- 987

Karns Senior Center- 893

Love Kitchen- 541

New Harvest Park- 1096

UT- 0

Median Baptist Church- 882

