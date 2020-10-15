More than 17,000 ballots cast during first two days of early voting period
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Polls in Tennessee continue to report long lines during the first week of the early voting period.
According to the Knox County Election Commission, 17,200 Knox County residents cast their ballots during the first two days of early voting. Officials said they have received 6,877 absentee ballots, as of Friday morning.
The totals so far are equal to about 1,000 less than the number of ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.
Early Voting Turnout by Location:
Carter Senior Center- 474
City-County Building- 675
Knoxville Expo Center- 1031
Downtown West- 1386
Farragut Town Hall- 1116
Halls Recreation Center- 987
Karns Senior Center- 893
Love Kitchen- 541
New Harvest Park- 1096
UT- 0
Median Baptist Church- 882
