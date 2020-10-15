Renters say they’re out thousands of dollars in Sevierville property scam

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Potential renters put down thousands of dollars for deposit on their new home and now they’re out of the cash and a place to live.

Sevierville police said two people claim they paid deposits to rent a home long term, but it was all fake.

Police said someone took old pictures when the homes were for sale and posted them online as a place to rent. One person is out $1,500 and the other $1,000.

They said the homes listed were on Cherokee Circle in Sevierville. Police said scammers will try it again if they think they’ve gotten away with it, so it’s up to you to do your homework.

“So these homes at one point and time may have been listed for sale, and the scammers have taken those photos and made their own listing to make it look like it’s now for rental,” said Bob Stahlke, Sevierville Police Department.

Police said to always go check out the property in person if you can. If you can’t see a property in person, send someone you trust to meet with the potential landlord.

They hope by getting the word out that no one else will be ripped off.

