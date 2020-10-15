Advertisement

Renters say they’re out thousands of dollars in Sevierville property scam

Potential renters put down thousands of dollars for deposit on their new home and now they’re out of the cash and a place to live.
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Potential renters put down thousands of dollars for deposit on their new home and now they’re out of the cash and a place to live.

Sevierville police said two people claim they paid deposits to rent a home long term, but it was all fake.

Police said someone took old pictures when the homes were for sale and posted them online as a place to rent. One person is out $1,500 and the other $1,000.

They said the homes listed were on Cherokee Circle in Sevierville. Police said scammers will try it again if they think they’ve gotten away with it, so it’s up to you to do your homework.

“So these homes at one point and time may have been listed for sale, and the scammers have taken those photos and made their own listing to make it look like it’s now for rental,” said Bob Stahlke, Sevierville Police Department.

Police said to always go check out the property in person if you can. If you can’t see a property in person, send someone you trust to meet with the potential landlord.

They hope by getting the word out that no one else will be ripped off.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LawCall

Tenn. school shines spotlight on SRO for helping injured bird

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
“It’s small things that make the workd a better place.”

LawCall

Apathy could lead to increased risk of dementia, study finds

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says that apathy, a decrease in motivation and goal-directed behavior, in older adults could lead to an increased risk of developing dementia.

LawCall

Half of Americans would consider ‘van life’ thanks to the pandemic, survey says

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
A survey from Move.org says more than half of Americans would consider “van life” thanks to the pandemic.

LawCall

Police: Drunk driver nearly hits marching band on field

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Members of a Kentucky marching band were forced to run to safety when a man allegedly drove over a football field while they were practicing.

Latest News

LawCall

Cottonelle recalls wipes due to possible bacteria contamination

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Kimberly-Clark announced a recall of specific lots of Cottonelle wet wipes sold across the nation due to possible bacteria contamination.

LawCall

Knoxville named among 100 best places to live in 2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Livability ranked Knoxville, and a couple other Tennessee cities, among the 100 best places to live in 2020.