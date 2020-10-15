Roller coaster ride may have you turning on the heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Think of our weather as a roller coaster ride.

Get ready for the giant plunge on Friday.

It’s the first time that we will be in the 30s in Knoxville in more than five months.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You may have already noticed the clouds building from the valley westward on to the Cumberland Plateau. That along with the higher humidity, stronger breeze, and warmer temperatures are the sign of an approaching strong cold front. This is one of the strongest blast of cold air we’ve had in quite some time. While a few sprinkles are possible late this evening around dusk in the foothills, most of the rain will come in from the north west closer to midnight. Frankly a lot of us won’t even get rainfall.

While temperatures will still be in the 70s in some case it’s closer to midnight, by the time most of us wake up Friday morning it will be substantially colder. From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon we fully expect a 20° drop for most areas of East Tennessee.

Cloud cover will stick around longer than the rain with the exception of way up high in the national park.

Expect a fast transition from overcast skies to clear blue skies by Friday afternoon, as the cold air out of Alaska pours in like a wide-open faucet.

That leaves us some patches of frost and temperatures in the upper 30s on Saturday morning. That’s for the valley, they’ll be expect lower to middle 30s on the plateau, the foothills, Southeastern Kentucky, and the mountains. That will help to really get the fall colors into overdrive by the coming week.

If you haven’t picked the fruits and vegetables out of your produce garden yet, now is the time. The frost will nip them Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A lot of you will descend on downtown Knoxville Saturday morning for the Vols versus Wildcats game. In your I’m All Vol forecast it’s pretty simple: just sunshine and chilly air. You may wanna bring a jacket to stay warm but by halftime sunshine should have you feeling nice.

Sunday morning is one of the colder days so far this autumn, but it’s not quite as chilly at Saturday morning. More blue sky on Sunday we’re just a few high cirrus clouds.

Monday looks like a great day. There are more puffy clouds ahead of the next rain event but rainfall itself should be mostly held off until Tuesday.

Tuesday could be a soggy one as the next front comes in. This one, however, does not have much cold air with it. We should actually be slightly warmer towards the end of the coming work week.

Jackets will be needed for this weekend's game at Neyland. (WVLT)

Chilly air arrives this weekend, but we'll warm up next week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.