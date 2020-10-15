Tanger Outlets go pink to raise awareness for breast cancer

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville has gone all pink for the month of October.

As you enter the shopping center, you’ll find pink pumpkins, flowers and much more. Pink can be found all over the complex.

Tanger has raised $17 million during the month of October during their pink out campaigns the past 27 years.

“This is just one of the ways that Tanger creates awareness and supports all of those folks we really enjoy the initiative during the month of October where we turn the place pink,” said Terri Depsey, General Manager of Tanger Outlets.

To participate in the campaign, get a Tanger pink card that money goes to help breast cancer research and you get 25 percent off a single item at select stores. The cards are $10 and can be used in a printed and digital format.

Those cards have an unlimited use and can be picked up at the mall office.

Proceeds from the Campaign will support Compassion That Compels. On the national level, the campaign will also support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated breast cancer organization according to Charity Watch in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.