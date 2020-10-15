Tenn. toddler accidentally kills father, gun owner charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators in Memphis said a man was charged in connection to the death of a man who was accidentally shot by his own 3-year-old daughter.

WMC reported that, according to an affidavit, Allante Jones was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon. Investigators said that the victim, Jerome Smith, Smith’s 3-year-old daughter, and one other passenger were inside a vehicle with Jones when the shooting occurred.

Police said Jones told them the victim picked him up to give him a ride home. He got into the backseat with the three-year-old, and he laid a handgun down. Investigators said the child picked it up and began playing with it. The gun went off and shot her father in the head.

