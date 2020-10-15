Advertisement

The military’s war on COVID-19

How the U.S. military is playing a part in preparing for vaccine distribution
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The United States military fights terrorism, saves lives during natural disasters, and now, its latest mission is the war on coronavirus.

In an interview with President Donald Trump on Aug. 4, Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro asked the president about the process for rolling out a vaccine.

“We’re all set up with our military. Logistically, we’re all set,” President Trump responded. “We have a general who does this.”

That four-star Army general is Gus Perna. He is co-leading Operation Warp Speed -- the federal government’s plan to distribute a vaccine with the initial doses available by January 2021.

Perna has nearly 40 years of military experience.

“You’re talking about some of the best logisticians in the world,” said Paul Mango, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mango said the military’s role is more organizational, not direct distribution. One example: he says the military is boxing more than 1 billion needles and syringes into vaccine kits.

“We’re trying to plan for how much dry ice do we need, how many band aids do we need?” Mango explained.

This is the biggest role the military has ever played in preparing for vaccine distribution to the public. And it is also the most ambitious timeline for developing, manufacturing, and delivering a vaccine.

“This is going to be a very complex process,” said Dr. William Moss with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Moss said the COVID-19 vaccine could bring new challenges. Some of the vaccines in development need to be stored at very cold temperatures. He is also concerned about high-risk populations getting access to the vaccine first.

“The trick becomes figuring out how much vaccine to get to different places,” Moss said.

While HHS aims to roll out initial doses early next year, President Trump believes it could happen “much sooner.”

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

News

“It’s just beautiful:" New affordable housing complex welcomes Gatlinburg residents

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
It’s been a big problem for Sevier County for years, made even worse by the fires of 2016--affordable housing. Now a new complex has opened in Gatlinburg, and it’s full before the grand opening ceremony.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Politics Headlines

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Latest News

News

Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 27 minutes ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

Politics Headlines

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

News

Family displaced, pets killed in North Knoxville house fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The homeowner told officials she smelled something electrical burning then called 911.

National Politics

Democrats are raising more money than Republicans in the election homestretch

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Democratic fundraising outpaced the GOP in the third quarter as Democratic Senate challengers brought in huge sums of cash.

National

Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.