Trial date set for Tenn. death row inmate who sued to die by firing squad

A trial date has been set for one of four Tennessee death row inmates who filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Corrections to demand death by firing squad rather than the electric chair.
Cropped Photo: Courtesy Florida Department of Corrections (MGN)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A trial date has been in a lawsuit filed by four Tennessee death row inmates against the Tennessee Department of Corrections to demand death by firing squad rather than the electric chair.

David Earl Miller, Nicholas Todd Sutton, Stephen Michael West, and Terry Lynn King filed the suit, but three of the four have since been put to death.

Nicholas Todd Sutton was executed by electric chair in February 2020, Stephen Michael West was executed by electric chair in August 2019, and David Earl Miller was executed by electric chair in December 2018.

Terry Lynn King remains on death row for a 1985 murder kidnapping.

The suit filed in 2018 calls death by the electric chair “cruel and unusual punishment.”

“There exists one or more feasible and readily-available alternative methods of execution which substantially reduce the constitutionally-unacceptable risk of inflicting unnecessary and serious pain created by the use of electrocution to carry out Plaintiffs' executions,” wrote Stephen Kissinger, a federal public defender representing the inmates.

According to a 2018 report from the Associated Press, David Earl Miller was the longest-standing death row inmate in Tennessee.

Miller was sentenced to death in 1981 for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Lee Standifer, who was mentally handicapped, in Knoxville.

The trial in the lawsuit has been set for April 5, 2022.

