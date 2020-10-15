Victim offers $1,000 reward after Trump banner stolen in NC

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL/WVLT)- The Boone Police Department in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help after a large banner supporting President Trump was reportedly stolen.

Police said the banner, 40′ x 8′, was attached to the side of a tractor-trailer at 2875 NC Hwy 105 in North Carolina. It was taken sometime between 5 p.m. October 11 and 9 a.m. Oct 12, WJHL reported.

The victim is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.