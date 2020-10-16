Advertisement

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trump’s policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives.

Never in U.S. history have immigrants been excluded from the population count that determines how House seats, and by extension Electoral College votes, are divided among the states, a three-judge federal count said in September when it held Trump’s policy illegal.

The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Trump’s high court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could take part in the case if, as seems likely, she is confirmed by then.

Last year, the court by a 5-4 vote barred Trump from adding a census question asking people about their citizenship. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month, was part of that slim majority. Barrett would take Ginsburg’s seat.

“President Trump has repeatedly tried — and failed — to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities. The Supreme Court rejected his attempt last year and should do so again,” said American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Dale Ho, representing a coalition of immigrant advocacy groups that challenged Trump’s plan in court.

Trump left it to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, to figure out how many immigrants are not living legally in each state.

The outcome of the census case could affect the distribution of political power for the next 10 years. The census also helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually.

The administration told the court that the president retains “discretion to exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment based on their immigration status.”

Trump’s violation of federal law is “not particularly close or complicated,” the ACLU said in a court filing arguing that the court shouldn’t hear the case.

The Supreme Court separately allowed the administration to end the actual census count this week, blocking a court order that would have kept the count going until the end of the month.

The court did not take action on two other administration appeals of controversial policies on asylum seekers and the border wall that also were ruled illegal by lower courts.

Since early last year, the administration has made asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, which has forced tens of thousands of people to return to Mexico.

Known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” the policy became a key pillar of the administration’s response to a surge of asylum-seeking families from Central America at the southern border. It also drew criticism for having people wait in dangerous cities.

The administration also is appealing a ruling that the administration can’t spend more than Congress authorized for border security. After Congress refused to give Trump all the money he wanted for the wall, he declared a national emergency at the border and Defense Department officials transferred billions of dollars to the project.

Lower courts sided with states and environmental groups that challenged the transfer as a violation of the Constitution’s provision giving Congress the power to determine spending. A separate suit from members of Congress also is making its way to the court.

The justices blocked the court rulings in both the asylum seekers and border wall cases, leaving the policies in effect. Arguments wouldn’t be heard before next year and the issues would have much less significance if Joe Biden were to become president. He could rescind Trump’s policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico, for example.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

News

“It’s just beautiful:" New affordable housing complex welcomes Gatlinburg residents

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
It’s been a big problem for Sevier County for years, made even worse by the fires of 2016--affordable housing. Now a new complex has opened in Gatlinburg, and it’s full before the grand opening ceremony.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 28 minutes ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

Politics Headlines

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

News

Family displaced, pets killed in North Knoxville house fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The homeowner told officials she smelled something electrical burning then called 911.

National Politics

Democrats are raising more money than Republicans in the election homestretch

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Democratic fundraising outpaced the GOP in the third quarter as Democratic Senate challengers brought in huge sums of cash.

National

Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration has reversed course and approved a previously rejected California application for disaster relief funds to clean up damage from six recent wildfires.