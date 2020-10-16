Advertisement

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Middlesboro, Ky. shows how being on the border between Tennessee and Kentucky mixes allegiances.
The Kentucky and Tennessee rivalry is intense in Middlesboro.
The Kentucky and Tennessee rivalry is intense in Middlesboro.(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WVLT) - Middlesboro, Kentucky rests on the border between the Bluegrass State and the Volunteer State.

Nearly two hours from Lexington, and an hour and a half from Knoxville, in this town there are fans of both Tennessee and Kentucky.

In the corner front window display of Henry’s Flower Shop, you can see the inner struggle of a city divided.

“We have a great time in the district here. You can see people in their orange and some in their blue, and different little things, we’ll have different little contests and different bets, we have a good time with it, it’s wonderful,” said Waylon Allen, Superintendent of Middlesboro Schools.

Allen has both sides of the aisle on his staff, and three times a year, things get interesting.

“If we win, which happens to not be much, but I will say the last two times we won I happened to be at the game, I make sure to rub it in and I’m not as nice as they are,” said Sheila Smith an instructional coordinator for Middlesboro Schools.

Smith and Allen have to work side by side with Vol fans like Jon Shipley and Zach Massengill.

“As long as I can remember {I’ve} been a Tennessee fan, mom and dad are Tennessee fans, some more family members are Tennessee fans, it’s just kind of born and bred into us,” said Shipley.

In this town of nearly 10,000, even little league football games get moved for Kentucky vs. Tennessee.

“We take it seriously around here. I know there were some middle school games that we actually moved because it conflicted with the kick-off,” said Massengill.

In this family, there are side bets, games, and everything you can think of to keep things interesting, but for roughly four hours, a couple of Saturdays a year, it’s no laughing matter.

“The texts will start rolling in tonight and they’ll go through the game tomorrow and then somebody’s feelings will get hurt tomorrow afternoon, but hopefully it’s the Kentucky fans,” said Massengill.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Sunshine this weekend, climbing temps next week

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re plunging down the first big hill of the temperature roller coaster, but a warming trend is expected next week.

News

Frosty Saturday morning, followed by more sunshine

Updated: moments ago

News

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

News

“It’s just beautiful:" New affordable housing complex welcomes Gatlinburg residents

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
It’s been a big problem for Sevier County for years, made even worse by the fires of 2016--affordable housing. Now a new complex has opened in Gatlinburg, and it’s full before the grand opening ceremony.

News

Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

Latest News

News

Family displaced, pets killed in North Knoxville house fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The homeowner told officials she smelled something electrical burning then called 911.

News

Ohio man facing felony charges after reportedly admitting to setting puppy on fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The dog has reportedly been adopted by an employee at the hospital and is recovering.

News

USDA, local charity to distribute food boxes to East Tenn. families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can pick up food boxes from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

News

Tennessee probation and parole officer arrested on drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee probation and parole officer was arrested on drug charges after authorities reportedly found illicit substances in his home in Milan, Tenn. Thursday afternoon.

News

New York college president resigns after more than 700 students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
State University of New York at Oneonta president has resigned after more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the semester.