Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WVLT/WECT) - North Carolina deputies nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

Investigators in Tabor City said they were called to a home on July 27 after the victim reported 10 of her statues and three concrete benches were taken from her yard. After the crime, the woman’s family set up a surveillance system.

On Sept 21, the woman called deputies again and said her cameras caught the alleged statue thief, Frank Phillips, as he drove up to her home and took more statues.

Deputies tracked down the suspect’s car and interviewed Phillips, who allegedly admitted to taking the woman’s property, WECT reported.

The statues were recovered, and Phillips was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny. He was being held on a $3,000 bond.

