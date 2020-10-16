Fulton beats Campbell County 33-26

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Campbell County faced Fulton Friday night during week nine of high school football.

Fulton won against Campbell Co. in a 33-26 game.

After starting the season 3-2, the Campbell County Cougars have lost two straight games. Coming off a bye last week, the Cougars travel to Fulton Friday night to face a Falcons team that seems to soaring a bit after a slow start to the season.

Coach Rob Black’s team has scored at least 24 points in four of its last five games.

Kick-off was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Fulton High School.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.