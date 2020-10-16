Advertisement

Celebrating National Pasta Day with homeade carbonara recipe

Saturday is National Pasta Day
(KFYR)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone can celebrate National Pasta Day. Chef Scott Whittaker is showing us how they do it in Italy. He says the key, is making your own fresh noodles and seasoning the water you cook them in.

“Season them with salt, I like to use some stock as well,” he said. Whittaker spent time in Italy learning their cuisine. “That’s why I love Pasta, it soaks up the flavor of whatever your cooking with it.”

He shared one of his favorites with us.

Pasta Carbonara Recipe:

Ingredients for noodles:

2.5 cups of flour

4 eggs

1 TBSP olive oil

1.2 teaspoon of sea salt

Other Ingredients:

Porcschetta

pecorino romano cheese, shredded

A couple eggs

Directions:

Prepare noodles. Mix noddle ingredients together. Let rise at room temperature. Use a pasta cutter to form noodles.

Add Porcschetta to pan and fry until crispy.

Add pecorino romano cheese to a bowl

Add a couple of raw eggs to the bowl

Once noodles are done cooking. Add them to the bowl. (Scott says to add a small amount of hot water to the bowl so the eggs don’t scramble when you put them in the pan)

Pour the mixture into pan with the meat, mix until it’s creamy.

Plate and enjoy

Visit Chef Scott’s website for more.

