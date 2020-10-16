Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.(Source: Coca-Cola Co.com/CNN)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re a child of the 60′s or 70′s, you might remember the soda Tab. It came in a dark pink can and was Coca-Cola’s first diet soda.

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

However, after nearly 60 years, Tab is being discontinued.

Coca-cola says it’s one of several underperforming products being eliminated from its brand lineup by the end of the year. The beverage company is working to streamline production and focus on bestsellers.

Coke previously announced that Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water would be among the discontinued brands.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Sunshine this weekend, climbing temps next week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re plunging down the first big hill of the temperature roller coaster, but a warming trend is expected next week.

News

Frosty Saturday morning, followed by more sunshine

Updated: moments ago

National

French leader decries terrorist beheading of teacher

Updated: moments ago
|
By ELAINE GANLEY
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said.

Politics Headlines

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

News

The Bistro at the Bijou celebrates 40th anniversary

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
To celebrate the anniversary, they’re planning a cupcake happy hour on October 20th and a customer loyalty raffle on October 30th.

Latest News

News

“It’s just beautiful:" New affordable housing complex welcomes Gatlinburg residents

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
It’s been a big problem for Sevier County for years, made even worse by the fires of 2016--affordable housing. Now a new complex has opened in Gatlinburg, and it’s full before the grand opening ceremony.

National

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Politics Headlines

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

News

Arrest of NC man solves months-long mystery of 90-year-old woman’s 10 missing statues

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police nabbed a man accused of stealing a 90-year-old woman’s yard statues and selling them for cash.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 29 minutes ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

Politics Headlines

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.