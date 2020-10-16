Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after 60 years

Coca-Cola announced it is discontinuing its first-ever diet soda Tab after nearly 60 years.
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) -Coca-Cola announced it is discontinuing its first-ever diet soda Tab after nearly 60 years.

CNN reported, the soda was acquired in the 70′s and 80′s and maintained a small devoted following through the years.

The company announced it is eliminating its brand lineup by the end of the year as the company seeks to streamline production and focus on bestsellers.

CNN reported, the beverage overhaul was already underway before COVID-19 but the pandemic prompted the company to fast-track changes.

“This is not a bottom-line efficiency play,” said Brad Spickert, senior vice president of innovation and commercialization. “It’s a top-line growth play.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

