Drive-thru Halloween party coming to Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new COVID-19 safe option for a drive-thru Halloween party will be available to families in Oak Ridge this year.

On October 29 families are invited to “Halloween Hollow” where they can drive-thru special Halloween scenes enjoy Halloween scenes, pick up preordered T-shirts, and children 4 years old to 4th grade will receive treats.

The event is free to attend but requires registration. To register, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.