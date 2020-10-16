Drive-thru Halloween party coming to Oak Ridge
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new COVID-19 safe option for a drive-thru Halloween party will be available to families in Oak Ridge this year.
On October 29 families are invited to “Halloween Hollow” where they can drive-thru special Halloween scenes enjoy Halloween scenes, pick up preordered T-shirts, and children 4 years old to 4th grade will receive treats.
The event is free to attend but requires registration. To register, click here.
