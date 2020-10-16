Advertisement

Farragut rides strong 2nd half to down Bearden in VAA Game of the Week

The Admirals beat the Bulldogs 45-17.
By Arial Starks and Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut bounced back from a tough home loss to undefeated Dobyns-Bennett by beating Bearden 45-17 Friday night.

The Admirals went into halftime up 17-10 and scored the final 28 points of the game in the second half.

Both the Admirals and Bulldogs came into the contest 2-1 in region play.

Bearden came in on a bit of a roll having won two straight after starting 0-4, while Farragut, lost two of its last three.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wildcats win Border battle over Tennessee, 34-7

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Wildcats win in Knoxville for the first time since 1984.

Sports

Alabama’s Nick Saban cleared to coach following positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach in Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs following a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

Sports

Vols honoring Kentucky Wildcats linebacker

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tennessee Vols are honoring Kentucky junior linebacker Chris Oats during Saturdays game by rotating No. 22.

Sports

Webb defeats Silverdale 42-24

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo and Arial Starks
Knoxville Webb took home the win in a 42-24 game against Silverdale Friday night.

Latest News

Sports

Fulton beats Campbell County 33-26

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Rick Russo
Fulton won against Campbell Co. in a 33-26 game.

Sports

Alabama’s Saban tests negative for COVID-19 in follow-up

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested negative in a follow-up test for COVID-19, leaving open the possibility of a return to the sideline for the Georgia game.

News

Week-9 features West Knoxville backyard brawl

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
The annual West Knoxville brawl takes place at the home of the Bulldogs on Friday night

News

Alabama football coach Nick Saban positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from CBS Sports.

News

Florida Gators put football activities on hold

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
The Florida Gators have paused all team activities.

Sports

Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach after 0-5 start

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Lauren Meyers
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been named the Atlanta Falcons' interim head coach.