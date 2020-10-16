Farragut rides strong 2nd half to down Bearden in VAA Game of the Week
The Admirals beat the Bulldogs 45-17.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut bounced back from a tough home loss to undefeated Dobyns-Bennett by beating Bearden 45-17 Friday night.
The Admirals went into halftime up 17-10 and scored the final 28 points of the game in the second half.
Both the Admirals and Bulldogs came into the contest 2-1 in region play.
Bearden came in on a bit of a roll having won two straight after starting 0-4, while Farragut, lost two of its last three.
