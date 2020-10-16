Farragut rides strong 2nd half to down Bearden in VAA Game of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut bounced back from a tough home loss to undefeated Dobyns-Bennett by beating Bearden 45-17 Friday night.

The Admirals went into halftime up 17-10 and scored the final 28 points of the game in the second half.

Farragut responded with an even longer pass to a wide open Matt White to retake the lead. Two-point conversion is good.



Farragut - 17

Bearden - 10

3:00 2Q — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 17, 2020

Both the Admirals and Bulldogs came into the contest 2-1 in region play.

Bearden came in on a bit of a roll having won two straight after starting 0-4, while Farragut, lost two of its last three.

