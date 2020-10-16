Gov. Lee calls for temporary suspension of accountability measure for 2020-21 school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn called for the removal of negative consequences for schools and educators associated with student assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Given the unprecedented disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic and extended time away from the classroom has had on Tennessee’s students, my Administration will work with the General Assembly to bring forward a solution for this school year that alleviates any burdens associated with educator evaluations and school accountability metrics,” said Gov. Lee. “Accountability remains incredibly important for the education of Tennessee’s students, and we will keep this year’s assessments in place to ensure an accurate picture of where our students are and what supports are needed to regain learning loss and get them back on the path to success.”

Commissioner Schwinn said due to the pandemic “Tennessee districts and schools experienced extended periods away from the classroom and missed critical instruction time during the spring.”

Schwinn also said it was critical to reward teachers' hard work during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.