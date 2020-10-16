GSMNP invites public to review plans for Wears Valley Bike Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking the public’s opinion of the Wears Valley Mountain Bike Trail System Environmental Assessment.

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting on Thursday, October 29 at 5 p.m. to learn about the proposal that aims to provide a new recreational opportunity along the unfinished section of the Foothills Parkway corridor.

In July, the National Park Service asked for public feedback on the preliminary alternatives for the development of the mountain bike trail system. Park managers reviewed comments received during the public scoping period and have now completed the EA.

Park staff will present an overview of the assessment during a virtual public meeting on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. Park staff will be available to answer questions from the public until 7 p.m.

To attend the meeting, participants should use this link and join the meeting 5 to 10 minutes early to test the connection: https://zoom.us/j/93025295219.

