Illinois man seen sexually abusing 7-year-old girl during remote learning, police say

CHICAGO, Illinois (CBS) - A suspect was being questioned by detectives Thursday evening after police said he was seen sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl during remote learning.

Chicago police said around 1:30 p.m., the girl performed a sex act on the man at the 200 block of East 89th place in Chatham and the abuse was streamed online during the remote learning session.

CBS reported, the girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while a male subject was being questioned, police said.

Detectives were investigating Thursday night.

