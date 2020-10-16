Family displaced, pets killed in North Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a North Knoxville home Friday.

Crews responded to the scene on the 2500 block of Buffat Mill Rd. around 7:47 a.m. after a woman reported her home was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found all residents safely outside of the burning home.

The homeowner told officials she smelled something electrical burning then called 911. KFD crews discovered heavy flames in the front bedroom, but have not yet determined the official cause of the fire.

According to an alert from the Knoxville Fire Association, the four residents of the home were displaced and their two pets were killed in the fire.

HOUSE FIRE @ 2505 BUFFAT MILL

7:50 A.M.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire to front of house. Smoke & Fire damage throughout 1st floor. Smoke damage throughout home. Displaced 4 residents. 2 pets deceased despite crews best efforts. Red Cross working to house residents. — Knoxville Firefighters Association local #65 (@IAFFLocal65) October 16, 2020

The victims will receive temporary housing from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.