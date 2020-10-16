KFD investigating cause of Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials responded to reports of a fire at Meadowood Apartments Thursday night.

On the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from building K. According to KFD, two of the apartments in building K were damaged by fire.

Firefighters said the residents of the apartments had safely self-evacuated before crews arrived. Firefighters had the fire under control within twenty minutes of their arrival.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation at this time.

The American Red Cross will assist the displaced victims with temporary housing.

