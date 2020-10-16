Knoxville Ice Bears signs NHL legend Martin Brodeur’s son
The Knoxville Ice Bears announced it has signed the son of NHL legend and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Ice Bears announced it has signed the son of NHL legend and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur.
“Head Coach Jeff Carr has inked goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the 2020-2021 season,” said the Knoxville Ice Bears in a Tweet.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.