Knoxville Ice Bears signs NHL legend Martin Brodeur’s son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Ice Bears announced it has signed the son of NHL legend and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur.

“Head Coach Jeff Carr has inked goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the 2020-2021 season,” said the Knoxville Ice Bears in a Tweet.

Jeremy is the son of NHL Legend and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur! Martin spent 21 seasons with the New Jersey Devils, winning 3 Stanley Cups and 4 Vezina Trophys as the NHL’s top netminder, all while becoming the the NHL’s all time leader in wins and shutouts. pic.twitter.com/03oH4xuv82 — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) October 16, 2020

