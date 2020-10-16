Knoxville man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

According to police, a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened at Blackstock Avenue near Hannah Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

KPD said the driver of the motorcycle was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the motorcycle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Blackstock at a high speed when it lost control and ran off the road into a parking lot.

The victim was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further investigation.