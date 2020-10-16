Knoxville man killed in overnight motorcycle crash
Knoxville Police reported that a motorcycle crash on Friday left one dead
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.
According to police, a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle happened at Blackstock Avenue near Hannah Avenue around 12:15 a.m.
KPD said the driver of the motorcycle was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the motorcycle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Blackstock at a high speed when it lost control and ran off the road into a parking lot.
The victim was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further investigation.