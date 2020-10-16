Advertisement

Webb defeats Silverdale 42-24

The Spartans have averaged more than 47 points per game in their three wins
(WLUC)
By Rick Russo and Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Webb took on Silverdale during Week 9 of high school football.

Webb took home the win in a 42-24 game against Silverdale Friday night.

Talk about putting points on the board, Dave Meske’s Webb School Spartans averaged more than 47 points a game in their three wins.

