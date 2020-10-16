Webb defeats Silverdale 42-24
The Spartans have averaged more than 47 points per game in their three wins
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Webb took on Silverdale during Week 9 of high school football.
Webb took home the win in a 42-24 game against Silverdale Friday night.
Talk about putting points on the board, Dave Meske’s Webb School Spartans averaged more than 47 points a game in their three wins.
